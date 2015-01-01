|
Citation
|
Scannell M, Conso J. Nursing 2020; 50(5): 15-17.
|
Affiliation
|
At Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., Meredith Scannell is a staff nurse in the Center for Clinical Investigation and in the ED, and Jonathan Conso is an ED staff nurse.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Springhouse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32332497
|
Abstract
|
EDs are the most common healthcare service utilized by human trafficking victims.1 One study found that 88% of human trafficking victims sought treatment in an ED while being trafficked, making emergency healthcare professionals key agents in helping these victims.2 Unfortunately, many healthcare professionals have had little education on human trafficking and miss many red flags.
Language: en