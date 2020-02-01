SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dorji N, Dunne M, Deb S. Public Health 2020; 182: 173-178.

Department of Applied Psychology, Pondicherry University, India.

10.1016/j.puhe.2020.02.013

32334184

OBJECTIVES: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are events stressful, traumatic, and related to the development of a wide range of health conditions throughout the person's lifespan. This study explored the relationship between ACEs and health conditions among older adults in Bhutan. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey.

METHODS: Older adults aged 60-101 years (n = 337) completed a face-to-face interview in a convenient community setting in the four major towns of Bhutan. Measurements included the modified World Health Organization Adverse Childhood Experiences International Questionnaire and the checklist of chronic health conditions.

RESULTS: Commonest ACEs reported by the sample were related to the contribution of physical labour in childhood (n = 284 [84.3%]) and witnessing of community violence (n = 185 [54.9%]). Assuming an adult role while still a child highly co-occur with other forms of ACEs. Compared to 0-2 ACEs, participants with ≥7 ACEs had the higher odds of reporting lung disease (odds ratio [OR] = 2.15, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.03-4.49), visual impairment (OR = 2.38, 95%CI: 1.16-4.85), insomnia (OR = 2.35, 95%CI: 1.11-4.98), and memory decline (OR = 2.30, 95%CI: 1.10-4.78) by twofold and high blood pressure by threefold (OR = 3.21, 95%CI: 1.39-7.38). Overall, the odds of self-rated poor health conditions among those ≥7 ACEs compared to 0-2 ACEs was high by almost twofold (OR = 1.97; 95%CI: 1.04-3.73).

CONCLUSIONS: The influence of ACEs on health conditions persisted into late adulthood, and older people in Bhutan have had a complex variety of chronic health conditions implicating greater demand on the free healthcare system in Bhutan. ACEs prevention is critical to promote better health for a country like Bhutan, where the healthcare services are provided free of cost to its citizens.

Adverse childhood experiences; Bhutan; Health conditions; Older adults

