Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Snow parks (SPs) are an essential part of what draws individuals to winter resorts. When compared to traditional skiing and snowboarding, SPs heighten the risk and severity of injuries, as well as the rate of hospitalization. The aim of this study is to contribute to the knowledge on accidents in SPs based on the self-reported statements of practitioners.



METHODS: A questionnaire measured self-reported accident frequency and type, the nature of injuries sustained, the duration of the discomfort caused, and contributing factors such as terrain features. Demographic and sport-related data, such as ability and frequency of participation, were also collected. The questionnaires were administered in several SPs in the French Alps.



RESULTS: Teenagers and experienced freestylers are most frequently injured. The nature and location of injuries vary depending on the level of practice and type of feature. Few injured participants contact emergency services.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of injuries in SPs exceed that reported in prior research. Because expert and young participants expose themselves to particularly serious bodily impacts in SP, they must pay special attention to prevention.



