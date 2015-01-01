Abstract

Thai trauma nurses play a vital role in neuro-protective nursing care of patients with moderate or severe traumatic brain injury. Nurses' knowledge of the evidence underpinning initial neuro-protective nursing care vital to safe and high quality patient care. However, the current state of knowledge of Thai trauma nurses is poorly understood. In this study, we investigated Thai nurses' knowledge of neuro-protective nursing care of patients with moderate or severe traumatic brain injury. Data were collected by a survey, comprising a section on participant characteristics and series of multiple-choice questions. All registered nurses (n = 22) and nursing assistants (n = 13) from trauma ward of a regional Thai hospital were invited to participate: the response rate was 100%. Participants had limited knowledge of carbon dioxide monitoring; causes and implications of hypercapnia; mean arterial pressure and cerebral perfusion pressure targets; management of sedatives and analgesics; and management of hyperthermia. Improving their knowledge focusing on knowledge deficits through educational training and implementation of evidence-based practice is essential to improve the safety and quality of care for Thai patients with moderate or severe traumatic brain injury.



Language: en