|
Citation
|
Beaudouin F, Gioftsidou A, Larsen MN, Lemmink K, Drust B, Modena R, Espinola JR, Meiu M, Vouillamoz M, Meyer T. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Sports and Preventive Medicine, Saarland University, Saarbrücken, Germany.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32335945
|
Abstract
|
To assess the real-life magnitude of the heading incidence in children's and youth' football in eight European countries with different "football cultures" a cross-sectional observational design, in which one match per team in 480 different teams from eight European countries (2017/18-2018/19) was recorded by video. One training session was recorded in 312 teams. Clubs with Under-10, Under-12 (female/male/mixed) and Under-16 female and male teams were eligible to participate. Heading frequencies and types were analysed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; head injury; heading; risk