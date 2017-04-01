|
Citation
|
Dhungel S, Singh AK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2020; 58(221): 6-10.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, College of Medical Sciences and Teaching Hospital, Bharatpur, Chitwan, Nepal.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32335631
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial injury is one of the commonest causes of surgery performed by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Socioeconomic conditions, cultural variation, age, and gender affect the etiology of the injury. The study is aimed to find the prevalence of facial injury that is operated by the oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the College of Medical Sciences and Teaching Hospital, Bharatpur, Chitwan, a tertiary hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
facial injuries; maxillofacial injuries; prevalence; trauma.