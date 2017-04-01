Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial injury is one of the commonest causes of surgery performed by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Socioeconomic conditions, cultural variation, age, and gender affect the etiology of the injury. The study is aimed to find the prevalence of facial injury that is operated by the oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the College of Medical Sciences and Teaching Hospital, Bharatpur, Chitwan, a tertiary hospital.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was performed using the chart from the hospital registry for the patient being operated under general anesthesia from April 1, 2017, to March 2019. Simple random sampling was done using computer-generated random numbers. Ethical approval was received from the Institutional Review Committee of the hospital. The Data for the reason for surgery, age, age groups etiology, and tissue involvement were analyzed using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 20.



RESULTS: Facial injury occupies 378 (71.59%) of the total operation performed by Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon in a tertiary hospital. Soft tissue 196 (52.85%) and facial bone fracture 182 (48.15%) is distributed among the facial injuries. Young adults are commonly affected, and the road traffic accident is the major cause of facial trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: Facial injury-related surgeries are more prevalent in the tertiary hospital of Bharatpur.

Language: en