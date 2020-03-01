Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Saw-related injuries can be found in all parts of the body. Especially hand saw-related injuries are frequently encountered in the literature. The aim of the study is to present our demographic data, treatment strategy and prevention of the saw-related injuries in the lower extremity.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted between 2010 and 2015 and only cases with saw-related lower extremity injuries were included in the study. These patients were analyzed according to demographic data, occupational status, procedures performed, hospitalization length of stay, return to work, and complications.



RESULTS: There were 48 male and 1 female patients; their mean age was 44.06 ± 13.6 (22-77) years. The average referral time after injury was 1.51 ± 0.16 (1-7) hour. The average hospitalization length of stay was 3.76 ± 3.9 (1-22) days. Fractures were also present in 13 (26.5%) patients. Postinjury complications occurred in 18 (36.7%) patients. 4 (8.2%) of the cases did not return to the job after the injury. The average return time to the work was 2.95 ± 1.5 (1-7) months.



CONCLUSION: Lower extremity saw-related injuries tend to be overwhelmingly male and most often seen distal to the extremity, especially on the medial side of the extremity. A significant number of patients did not return to the job after the injury.



