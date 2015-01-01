|
Citation
|
Pelto-Piri V, Warg LE, Kjellin L. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e362.
|
Affiliation
|
University Health Care Research Center, Faculty of Medicine and Health, Örebro University, Örebro, Sweden.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32336265
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violence towards staff working in psychiatric inpatient care is a serious problem. The aim of the present study was to explore staff perspectives of serious violent incidents involving psychiatric inpatients through the following research questions: Which factors contributed to violent incidents, according to staff? How do staff describe their actions and experiences during and after violent incidents? METHODS: We collected data via a questionnaire with open-ended questions, and captured 283 incidents reported by 181 staff members from 10 inpatient psychiatric wards in four different regions. We used the Critical Incident Technique to analyse the material. Our structural analysis started by structuring extracts from the critical incidents into descriptions, which were grouped into three chronological units of analyses: before the incident, during the incident and after the incident. Thereafter, we categorised all descriptions into subcategories, categories and main areas.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Critical incident technique; Inpatient; Prevention; Psychiatry; Qualitative content analysis; Staff; Violence