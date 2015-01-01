Abstract

Introduction: Triclopyr is a synthetic auxin-like herbicide. It is considered to have low toxicity and there are few reports of poisoning. We report two cases of life-threatening toxicity following ingestions of 250 mL of 50 g/L triclopyr co-formulated with diethylene glycol monoethyl ether (DEGEE).Case reports: A 79-year-old male with a background of hypertension and atrial fibrillation presented two hours after ingestion with sedation, a severe high anion gap metabolic acidosis, raised osmolar gap and an aspiration pneumonitis. He was ventilated and dialysed for 10 h with resolution of the acidaemia. He was discharged home on day 33. A 66-year-old male with a past history of alcoholism and hypertension presented following a collapse. He had sedation, a severe high anion gap metabolic acidosis with a raised osmolar gap, acute kidney injury and vasodilatory shock. He was ventilated and received dialysis for 43 h. He had poor neurological recovery and died on day 10.Discussion: Ingestion of triclopyr formulations can produce life-threatening toxicity. In large poisonings of triclopyr co-formulated with DEGEE, a high anion gap metabolic acidosis appears to be due to the glycol ether solvent rather than triclopyr itself. Management should focus on good supportive care including dialysis for significant metabolic acidosis.

