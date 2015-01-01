Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) due to transport accidents is a serious cause of death and disability. In every case, however, quick response and a proper health care are required.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We collected 10-year data retrospectively from the laboratory of forensic science and toxicology in Montana, Bulgaria with the intention to show the importance of neurosurgical care in the traumatology and its connection to mortality rate.



RESULTS: 124 cadavers were included with significant male predominance. The data analysis shows that the mortality rate at the hospitals without neurosurgical facilities and the mortality at the scene of the accident is the same for traffic brain injuries. Furthermore, we found that the age has no correlation with the mortality rate.



CONCLUSION: Road injuries are the most common type of brain injury. We believe that the outcome of these TBIs depends on the availability of a neurosurgical unit.



Language: en