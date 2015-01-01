|
Davies MAM, Lawrence T, Edwards A, Lecky F, McKay CD, Stokes KA, Williams S. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): 14.
Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32336291
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physical activity is an important component of healthy lifestyles, with a central role in morbidity prevention. However, sporting and physical activity also involve an inherent injury risk. Some sports and activities have a higher injury risk, and may involve more severe injuries. Furthermore, injuries of a severe nature have substantial individual and societal consequences, including the burden of assessment, treatment, and potential on-going care costs. There are limited data on severe sports injury risk in England and Wales, and no national data describing risk across sports. The aims of this study are to identify the cases and incidence of: i) paediatric and ii) adult severe sports injury from 2012 to 2017; and to describe injury incidence in individual sports.
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Injury; Sport; Trauma