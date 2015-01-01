|
Citation
Xiang Y, Yuan R, Zhao J. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Hunan Normal University, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32338529
Abstract
This study explored the mediation role of emotional intelligence, positive affect, and negative affect in the influence of childhood maltreatment on life satisfaction. A total of 811 participants completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, the Wong Law Emotional Intelligence Scale, the Positive Affect and Negative Affect Scale, and the Satisfaction with Life Scale validly.
Language: en
Keywords
|
affect; children; emotions; satisfaction; trauma