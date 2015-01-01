Abstract

This study explored the mediation role of emotional intelligence, positive affect, and negative affect in the influence of childhood maltreatment on life satisfaction. A total of 811 participants completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, the Wong Law Emotional Intelligence Scale, the Positive Affect and Negative Affect Scale, and the Satisfaction with Life Scale validly.



RESULTS revealed that emotional intelligence, positive affect and negative affect are mediators between childhood maltreatment and life satisfaction. In addition, childhood maltreatment influenced life satisfaction through the sequential intermediary of "emotional intelligence-positive affect" and "emotional intelligence-negative affect". Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.

Language: en