Abstract

Oral chemical burns occur when a chemical accidentally enters the mouth, causing burns and ulcers in the oral mucosa, esophagus, stomach, and upper digestive tract if swallowed. Oral chemical burns primarily occur in children because of accidental ingestion. However, a few reports have described advanced-age patients with dementia who developed oral chemical burns. Patients with dementia often exhibit impaired judgment and irregular eating behaviors, at times leading them to ingest nonfood substances. We herein describe a case of an advanced-age patient with dementia who ingested a calcium oxide food desiccant at home and developed chemical burns that were exacerbated by an improperly placed implant-supported complete fixed prosthesis. This case report emphasizes the need for families and nurses who care for patients with dementia to renew their understanding of the danger of accidental ingestion of nonfood substances. Knowledge of the appropriate response to calcium oxide food desiccant ingestion is also important to prevent the occurrence of severe chemical burns.

Language: en