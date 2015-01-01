|
Hendrix CL, King TZ, Wise J, Haarbauer-Krupa J. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA.
OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) often adversely affect adaptive functioning (AF). However, the cognitive mechanisms by which AF is disrupted are not well understood in young children who sustain TBI. This study examined pragmatic language (PL) and executive functioning (EF) as potential mechanisms for AF disruption in children with early, predominantly mild-complicated, TBI.
Adaptive behavior; Child development; Communication; Language; Traumatic brain injuries