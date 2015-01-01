Abstract

Background: Identification of masculine values associated with men's depression and suicide risk may generate new intervention targets for those with known static risk factors (e.g., exposure to childhood maltreatment).Aims: To validate the factor structure of a measure of health-related masculine values and examine correlates relative to childhood maltreatment exposure.Method: Self-report data was collected from 530 Canadian men, mean age 47.91 years (SD = 14.51).Results: Confirmatory factor analysis validated an abbreviated eight-item, two-factor model of the Intensions Masculine Values Scale (IMVS-8; CFI = .984, TLI = .977, RMSEA = .054, SRMR = .032). Cluster groups of low (n = 57), moderate (n = 206) and high (n = 267) adherence to these health-related masculine values were identified, equivalent on exposure to childhood maltreatment and previous mental health treatment. A multivariate group × maltreatment interaction was observed (p = .017) whereby males in the low cluster with a maltreatment history endorsed higher mood-related symptomology. This same pattern was observed in a univariate group × maltreatment interaction for suicide risk (p = .006).Conclusions: Health-related masculine values were associated with lower depression and suicide risk in men who have a history of childhood maltreatment. Future intervention studies should investigate whether development of health-related masculine values can reduce depression and suicide risk among men with a history of childhood maltreatment.

