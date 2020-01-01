|
Zhao RM, Li Y, Chao SW, Wang HJ. World J. Clin. Cases 2020; 8(7): 1337-1342.
Department of Burns and plastic Surgery, Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining 810001, Qinghai Province, China. 19685400@qq.com.
Copyright © 2020, Baishideng Publishing Group
PMID
32337211
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to report a case of a patient who suffered from severe concentrated sulfuric acid burns while working at high altitude. This patient recovered after systemic treatment. We also provide a literature review for a better understanding of the disease. CASE SUMMARY: A 30-year-old male, who was working in a local chemical plant in Xining (the Qinghai provincial capital, China) at an altitude of 2261 m, suffered from burns 85% TBSA (III° 70%TBSA, deep II° 15%TBSA) after a tank containing 80% concentration of sulfuric acid exploded. The patient immediately received a series of first aid treatments, as well as rigorous wound managements after admission, which included protection for the whole body and organs, prevention and treatment of eye burns, and the appropriate oxygen therapy. After 65 d of treatment, the burn wounds had completely healed, and the patient was transferred to another specialized hospital for further eye treatment. The first aid before admission and the emergency treatment of wounds following admission were appropriate. No severe complications of sepsis, severe renal insufficiency, septic costal chondritis, corneal perforation or other burns occurred during the treatment.
Language: en
Case report; Concentrated sulfuric acid burns; Extensive burn; High altitude area