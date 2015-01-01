Abstract

This study examines crane-related current legislation in South Korea, extracting existing relevant safety standards, analyzing problems within the extracted safety standards, and proposing improvement measures for accident prevention. The present study consisted of a total of four stages: (1) relevant law collection and classification, (2) safety standards extraction, (3) problem analysis, and (4) improvement plan generation. Content analysis revealed that ten Acts contain crane-related provisions, of which 7 set out 288 safety standards. We analyzed the provisions for problems of duplication, inadequacy, and conflict and suggest ways to prevent accidents due to problems of safety standards. Problems associated with crane-related safety standards can be placed into three categories: insufficiency problems, contradiction problems, and ambiguity problems. This paper proposes three improvement measures to address these problems: (1) restoration of abolished safety standards or strengthening of relaxed spec requirements, (2) harmonization of safety standards among related government authorities to ensure consistency across standards, and (3) use of unambiguous expressions to avoid confusion. The results of this study provide a foundation for a future action plan and implementation of necessary measures to proactively prevent recurring crane accidents.

