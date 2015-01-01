Abstract

Safety training in the United States construction industry commonly employs classroom-based lecture and storytelling techniques to transfer knowledge to workers and professionals. However, low levels of engagement and low-fidelity representations of the construction jobsites have posed limitations for learners to easily visualize and understand hazard conditions. One emerging technology that has the potential to increase engagement and provide high-fidelity visualizations of construction jobsites is 360-degree panorama virtual environments. This study concentrates on using immersive storytelling within digital 360-degree panoramas to improve hazard recognition and risk perception. A proof-of-concept platform was developed to assess the produced virtual training environment in terms of hazard identification, risk perception, and sense of presence. The platform was conceptualized within the visual and narrative context of electrical trade fall hazards, as this trade often perform complex work at elevated surfaces making them especially susceptible to fall related injuries and fatalities. A between-subject pilot study was conducted with forty construction management student subjects, comparatively evaluating safety immersive storytelling and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) trained participants (e.g., OSHA 10-hr, OSHA 30-hr). It was found that no statistical differences are present in the average Hazard Identification Index (HII) scores for both approaches, suggesting that the outcomes of the training techniques are equivalent for the narrow scope of fall hazards evaluated in this study (scissor/aerial lifts, scaffolds, roofs/unprotected edges). Nevertheless, time savings in hazard identification training were found; safety immersive storytelling required 15 min of training in contrast 10 or 30 h of OSHA training. Furthermore, it was detected that subjects assigned more or equal risk to ladders, scaffolds, and scissor/aerial lifts hazards for safety immersive storytelling compared to the OSHA condition. Although the subject risk perception scores demonstrate these trends, a statistical analysis performed showed no significant differences between the two experimental groups. All participants perceived that the immersive experience provided a high sense of presence. Based on the experimental results, it was concluded that safety immersive storytelling provides an analogous outcome to OSHA interventions for the studied fall hazards while reducing the required training time.

