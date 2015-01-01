|
Abstract
|
The literature on learning from incidents indicates that there is more focus on the initial stage of incident analysis to identify causes and less focus on the latter stages associated with implementing improvements. To improve safety, it is important to develop and implement remedial measures that better address the causes and consequences of incidents. This study focused on the planning and implementation of remedial measures after incident analysis. Thirty-five safety professionals involved in developing and implementing remedial measures from incident investigations at four large-scale gold mines in Ghana were interviewed using the critical incident technique. The nature of past remedial measures was studied, as well as understanding the current process of planning and implementing remedial measures.
PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) cycle; Remedial measure management process; Risk control; Risk governance; SMART (Specific-Measureable-Attainable-Relevant-Time-bound) Criteria