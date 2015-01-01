|
Citation
Shang S, Masson C, Teeling D, Py M, Ferrand Q, Arnoux PJ, Simms C. Safety Sci. 2020; 127: e104684.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Pedestrians struck by vehicles are generally injured by the primary vehicle contact but also the secondary ground contact. However, experimental evidence for ground contact injuries is limited. Here we report on six staged cadaver tests at 20-30 km/h with passenger cars/vans in which we recorded the whole process from first pedestrian contact until after the end of the ground contact is complete using high-speed video and accelerometers mounted in the cadavers.
Language: en
Keywords
Cadaver test analysis; Ground contact; Pedestrians; Vehicle contact