Fitch DT, Sharpnack J, Handy SL. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 70: 81-97.
Understanding how road environments stress bicyclists (and prospective bicyclists) has important implications for road design and network planning. With the rise of wearable bio-sensing technology, the potential for measuring real-time environmental acute stress is emerging. In this naturalistic cross-over field experiment, we investigate bicyclist stress through heart rate variability (HRV). We examine the relationship between HRV and the road environment through a series of multilevel statistical models.
Language: en
Bicycling; Heart rate variability; Stress; Travel behavior