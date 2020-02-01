|
Citation
Thorslund B, Lindström A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 70: 149-162.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Severe and even fatal accidents between cyclists and motor vehicles commonly occur at intersections. Many of these accidents occur with right-turning vehicles, with drivers not observing an adjacent cyclist. Few structured investigations exist regarding the interaction between cyclist and motor vehicle, and factors in need of study are how infrastructure and vehicle properties affect human decision-making and cycling behaviour. Therefore, a bicycle simulator study was performed, where vehicle type, presence of lane markings and lane width were systematically varied in a scenario with a cyclist approaching a vehicle from behind, at a signalized city intersection. 33 participants cycled through 8 intersection variants each. Data on cycling trajectories, stopping points and speed was coupled with survey data from the participants, and semantically categorized verbal responses to questions regarding strategy for choice of stopping point.
Language: en
Keywords
Cycle simulator; Intersection; Lane Markings; Lane width; Stop position; Strategies; Vehicle type