Abstract

Severe and even fatal accidents between cyclists and motor vehicles commonly occur at intersections. Many of these accidents occur with right-turning vehicles, with drivers not observing an adjacent cyclist. Few structured investigations exist regarding the interaction between cyclist and motor vehicle, and factors in need of study are how infrastructure and vehicle properties affect human decision-making and cycling behaviour. Therefore, a bicycle simulator study was performed, where vehicle type, presence of lane markings and lane width were systematically varied in a scenario with a cyclist approaching a vehicle from behind, at a signalized city intersection. 33 participants cycled through 8 intersection variants each. Data on cycling trajectories, stopping points and speed was coupled with survey data from the participants, and semantically categorized verbal responses to questions regarding strategy for choice of stopping point.



RESULTS show that all three factors (vehicle type, lane markings and available vehicle-adjacent space) significantly affects cyclists' behaviour and conscious strategies. Participants were more cautious in the presence of a truck than a car, reflected in choice of position when cycling and stopping, and in explicit verbalisations regarding perilous aspects of the situation and their conscious and strategic choice of positioning. Available lateral space also affected stop positions and feeling of safety (expressed verbally). Presence of bicycle lane markings made the cyclists inclined to continue into the space to the right of the vehicle. This was revealed by their positioning and speed, and also apparent in the verbal expressions, especially the positive remarks on the situation and conditions. However, the perceived comfort with lane markings present was actually lower than when they were missing. Cyclist type (slow, moderate, or fast) matters with the self-reported faster cyclists being more prone to stop to the right than the slower one.

Language: en