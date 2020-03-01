Abstract

In the near future, automated vehicles (AVs) will enter the urban transport system. This fact will lead to mixed traffic consisting of AVs, human car drivers and vulnerable road users. Since the AV's passenger no longer has to monitor the driving scene, conventional communication does not exist anymore, which is essential for traffic efficiency and safety. In research, there are plenty of studies focusing on how AVs could communicate with pedestrians. One approach is to use external human-machine interfaces (eHMIs) on the AV's surface. In contrast to the studies dealing with AV-pedestrian communication, this paper focuses on communication strategies of AVs with drivers of regular vehicles in different road bottleneck scenarios. The eHMI development and design is building on previously defined requirements and on fundamentals of human visual perception. After designing several eHMI drafts, we conducted a user survey with 29 participants resulting in the final eHMI concept. The evaluation of the evolved eHMI was conducted in a driving simulator experiment with 43 participants investigating the AV-human driver interaction at road bottlenecks. The participants were assigned either to the experimental group being faced with the eHMI or to the baseline group without explicit communication. The results show significantly shorter passing times and fewer crashes among the human drivers in the group with the eHMI. Additionally, the paper researches the aftereffects of an automation failure, where the AV first yields the right of way and then changes its strategy and insisted on priority. Experiencing the automation failure is reflected in increased passing times, reduced acceptance ratings and a lower perceived usefulness. In conclusion, especially in unregulated bottleneck scenarios flawless communication via eHMIs increases traffic efficiency and safety.

Language: en