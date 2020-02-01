Abstract

The paper presents a new methodology for computing e-bikes equivalents at urban signalized intersections to meet the road spatial demand of e-bikes. By analyzing the measured traffic data of two-phase and four-phase signalized intersections, it is determined that the delay method and the headway method are not applicable to the e-bike Passage Car Equipment (PCE) calculation at intersections. An improved PCE calculation model based on the number of conflict events, speed and traffic volume calculated was established. It is determined that the PCE of left-turning, straight-through and right-turning of e-bikes at two-phase and four-phase signalized intersections are 0.27, 0.34, 0.25 and 0.29, 0.34, 0.27 respectively, and that the variation trend of PCE each turning directions at intersections is different from that of motor vehicles. By analyzing the generation mechanism of the PCE values, it is found that the proposed PCE values of each turning directions have changed reasonably. Compared to the pre-improved model, the traffic capacity calculated by the PCE proposed in this paper is found to be closer to the actual capacities.

Language: en