Abstract

The worldview on environmentalism has evolved significantly from traditional environmental concerns to the emergence of some new concepts, such as the limit to the human ability and the balance of nature. Transport policymakers may pose a question of whether this new way of thinking has an effect on mode choice. However, a clear answer to this question has not been found. Similarly, the intuitive expectation that physical activity can be a motivation for the selection of more physically active travel modes has not been well documented. This study attempts to investigate the potential influences of the ecological view on environmentalism and attitude towards physical activity on mode choice. The analytic data comes from a sample of 821 respondents with 1840 reported trips in an online survey conducted in Nagoya, Japan in 2018. The postulated effects were investigated in the framework of an integrated choice and latent variable model and a latent class choice model. The estimates from our models showed that environmentalism had a positive effect on the share of rail though its effect on class assignment, and attitude towards physical activity had a positive effect on both utilities and shares of bicycling and walking. In addition, findings from our study signified the importance of heterogeneity treatments in mode choice models with latent variables.

Language: en