|
Citation
|
Anciaes P, Jones P. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2020; 134: 227-250.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Roads can become physical and/or psychological barriers to the movement of pedestrians, an impact known as the "barrier effect" or "community severance". This paper proposes a new approach for measuring and valuing the barrier effect of different types of roads and for integrating the values into the appraisal of transport projects. This approach was developed based on the results of a survey of residents in areas around busy roads in two English cities. A series of stated preference exercises elicited preferences regarding crossing roads with specified design and traffic characteristics in locations with or without designated crossing facilities and making trade-offs with walking time and benefits or costs. The exercises were customised to represent different trip purposes (work, shopping, or leisure).
Language: en