Barros P, Slovic AD, Vecino-Ortiz AI. J. Transp. Health 2020; 16: e100855.
Abstract
|
S ince the mid-twentieth century, the fields of urban planning, design, architecture, landscape and public health have worked together to deepen our understanding of the relationships between urban factors (e.g. built environment and socioeconomic conditions) that may facilitate active transportation as part of a larger strategy to enhance population health. Aspects such as the macro- and microscale physical of urban environments have been found to potentially facilitate active transport, including: well-connected streets (Liao et al., 2018), density of neighborhoods (Liao et al., 2018; Schreuer et al., 2019), destination distance and type (Florindo et al., 2019), land use diversity (Schreuer et al., 2019) and access to convenient public transportation system (Liao et al., 2018). Ewing and Cervero (2010) summarized the urban aspects that influence active transport into five ‘D’ variables: density (e.g. residential density), diversity (e.g. land-use mix), design (e.g. aesthetics), destination accessibility and distance to transit.
