Abstract

Introduction

A transition from car-dependence in cities, towards public and active transport has potential accessibility, health, and environmental benefits. However, it is critical that this transition does not exacerbate health inequities, but rather proactively plans to address them. A focus on youth who experience disadvantage and health disparities is important and must be explored from multiple perspectives. We report on a qualitative investigation in New Zealand adults to understand normative and contextual influences on youth transport preferences and in/ability to access opportunities, drawing out implications for healthy and equitable future policies.

Method

Twenty-one semi-structured interviews were conducted with adults, predominantly in Auckland and Christchurch, in positions of influence over youth who experience access difficulties: parents, employers, and representatives of education and youth organisations. Interviews focused on adult perceptions of access barriers and enablers for youth, their expectations and practices, and future solutions. Interview data were analysed thematically using a semi-inductive approach.

Results

Overcoming complex access challenges for youth in larger New Zealand cities is heavily reliant on family and organisational support. A normative expectation for youth to become licensed and drive permeated this network of people and organisations, underpinned by: perceptions of practical necessity; non-viability of public and active transport; and, beliefs about the intertwined benefits of driving and licensure. Despite longer-term desires for sustainable and structural solutions, an urgent focus on immediate goals meant acceptance of the trade-offs associated with driving-based solutions.

Conclusion

Disadvantaged youth must be systematically included in the transition to public and active transport. Our results highlight opportunities for adult influencers to support structural and behaviour change for equity, rather than reinforce car-dependence. To navigate complex tensions between economic, health, equity, and environmental goals, a structural response is needed, which includes a shift in the role of adults and organisations and youth participation in urban planning.

