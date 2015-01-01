Abstract

Introduction

Bicycling reduces the risk of various health problems associated with sedentary lifestyles. Hence, it is important to encourage bicycle commuting by enhancing the bikeability of transportation facilities. To support this process, this article proposes efficient bicycle level of service (BLOS) models for the assessment of signalized intersections under heterogeneous traffic conditions. Here, BLOS denotes bicyclists' perceived level of satisfaction.



Method

Extensive data sets (geometrical, traffic operational and built-environmental) are collected from 70 well-diversified intersection approaches of India. All approaches are also rated by 200 on-site bicyclists based on their perceived satisfaction levels on a Likert scale of 1-6 (excellent-worst). The attributes having significant influences on these ratings are then identified through Spearman's correlation analysis. Subsequently, three highly efficient techniques namely, associativity functional network (FN), genetic programming (GP) and step-wise regression are utilized to develop reliable BLOS models.



Results

As observed, the intersection BLOS is significantly (p < 0.001) influenced by total eight attributes of which crossing pedestrian volume, parking turn-over and average bicycle delay are the most dominating ones. Utilizing these variables, the FN tool has produced the most efficient BLOS model with a coefficient of determination (R2) value of 0.92 with averaged observations. Further, the classification of BLOS ratings into six symmetrical levels A-F (excellent-worst) has reported that around 86% intersection approaches in India are offering BLOS C-F.



Conclusion

The important measures of BLOS improvement at signalized intersections include the efficient management of crossing pedestrians, restrictions on nearby parking activities, and minimization of bicycle delay. The deficiencies in these aspects have perhaps made the intersection approaches in India to offer BLOS C-F. The BLOS models and transportation engineering solutions proposed in this study for the improvement of public health through bicycling are highly efficient for developing countries.

