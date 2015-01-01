Abstract

Introduction

New York City's bike share system (Citi Bike) is the largest of its kind in the U.S. and has the potential to provide population-level health benefits. Bike share members who were not regular cyclists before membership may experience health benefits given an opportunity for physical activity that had not previously been available. Little is known about the characteristics of those who become frequent bike share users among those who had not previously cycled.

Methods

Data from a Citi Bike member survey, as well as data from trips were used for this analysis. Frequent bike share users were defined as members in the upper quartile of total trips among survey respondents who lived in a neighborhood with a Citi Bike station and had taken at least one trip in their first year of membership. Analyses were restricted to those who reported not having ridden a bicycle in NYC in the 12 months before their membership. Logistic regression was used to calculate crude and adjusted odds ratios (aOR) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) to determine the characteristics of frequent bike share users.

Results

Factors independently associated with becoming a frequent bike share user within the first year of Citi Bike membership included male sex; lower household income; lack of car ownership; being physically active; and reported their primary reason for membership of a faster way to get around town, or to save money on transportation.

Conclusions

The results of this study highlight that motivations not related to health, such as wanting a less expensive and more efficient form of transportation, might contribute to the use of active transportation like cycling. Frequent use among those with lower household incomes provides additional rationale for expansion of bike share to low-income neighborhoods.

