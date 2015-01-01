Abstract

Introduction

Motorcycle is one of the major modes of personnel transport in developing countries. The motorcycle are often used in commuting, dense traffic, poor conditioned roads and thus the repetitive loading on the musculoskeletal system of the rider leads to risk factors associated with musculoskeletal disorders.

Objective

The effective posture is an important factor to overcome the musculoskeletal disorders. This study was aimed to examine the influence of the posture on the human body and to overcome the discomfort, stiffness and pain while riding the motorcycle.

Methods

Frequently adopted three different postures (A, B and C) were identified from the subjects (motorcyclist). The muscle strain was evaluated using objective and subjective measurements. Rapid Upper Limb Assessment (RULA) analysis was conducted to identify the suitable posture to overcome the muscle strain. The Root Mean Square (RMS) of muscle activity was recorded at the biceps, deltoids, trapezius, and erector spinae of the twelve subjects. Subjective measurements were performed to identify the perception of posture comfort and muscle strain using the Borg's scale.

Results

The objective and subjective measurement results suggest that posture A of, angle between vertical and the lumbar bone, cervical region and the biceps, arms and forearms are of 16°, 119° and 153° respectively has less muscle strain than posture B and C. The erector spinae muscle has more muscle strain compared to the biceps, deltoid and trapezius muscle in all postures.

Conclusion

Subjects were aware about the level of muscle strain for different postures. The results recommended by the study will create awareness among the motorcyclist to maintain the posture while riding.

Language: en