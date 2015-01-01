Abstract

Introduction

Previous literature supports the fact that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptomatology, as well as fear and avoidance of driving are possible consequences of road traffic crashes (RTC). The aim of the present study is to assess the relations between PTSD symptoms, fear and avoidance of driving, and aberrant driving behaviors, in a sample of Romanian drivers that were involved in an RTC in the last two years before conducting the study. Further, we wanted to identify the moderating role of gender in the relations between PTSD symptoms, fear and avoidance of driving, and aberrant driving behaviors.



Method

A sample comprising 162 participants (62.3% were men, Mage = 29.37) was involved in the study.



Results

The results showed that PTSD symptoms and a composite score of fear and avoidance of driving were positively associated with slips and lapses on the road and with the number of reported errors while driving. The path analysis revealed non-significant relations between fear and avoidance of driving and driving behaviors. Furthermore, multi-group analysis showed that the relations between PTSD symptoms and aberrant driving behaviors are significant only for men.



Conclusions

The implications of the results for traffic safety are discussed.

