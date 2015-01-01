|
Citation
|
Villalba K, Attonito J, Jean-Gilles M, Rosenberg R, Dévieux JG. AIDS Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, Florida International University, Miami, FL, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32342715
|
Abstract
|
Research shows that in the Caribbean one-third of people living with HIV continue to engage in unprotected sexual practices. Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and HIV-related risk behaviors have been found to play a contributory role in HIV transmission. We aimed to analyze gender differences in the association between CSA and substance use and sexual risk behaviors among Haitians living with HIV. A total of 276 HIV-positive individuals participated in this study with 56% experiencing sexual abuse during childhood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
HIV; alcohol abuse; childhood sexual abuse; sexual risk behaviors; sexual trauma