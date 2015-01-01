Abstract

Research shows that in the Caribbean one-third of people living with HIV continue to engage in unprotected sexual practices. Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and HIV-related risk behaviors have been found to play a contributory role in HIV transmission. We aimed to analyze gender differences in the association between CSA and substance use and sexual risk behaviors among Haitians living with HIV. A total of 276 HIV-positive individuals participated in this study with 56% experiencing sexual abuse during childhood.



RESULTS showed that participants who experienced CSA had increased odds of hazardous drinking compared to those who did not experience CSA; men (OR 2.9, 95% CI 1.2-7.3) and women (OR 2.5, 95% CI 1.2-5.6). While, marijuana use was only significantly associated in women (OR 5.2, 95% CI 2.1-13.5). For sexual risk behaviors, unprotected sex was significantly associated in both men (OR 3.0, 95% CI 1.3-7.1) and women (OR 2.0, 95% CI 1.5-7.7) who experienced CSA.



RESULTS of this study underscore the need for further research to better understand the role of gender in the relationship between CSA and risky behaviors among PLWH.

