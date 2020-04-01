Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) criteria identify children at low risk of clinically important traumatic brain injury (ciTBI) in whom CT head (CTH) is unnecessary. We assessed compliance with PECARN at outside hospitals (OSH) among children transferred to our pediatric trauma center.



METHODS: Patients <18 years transferred between May 2016 and December 2018 undergoing CTH at an OSH were reviewed. A ciTBI was defined as one requiring hospitalization ≥2 midnights, intubation >24 h, neurosurgical intervention, or causing death.



RESULTS: 202 children were transferred after CTH. 53 were excluded for incomplete records (16), suspected abuse (33), or penetrating injury (4). Of the 149 included children, PECARN recommended CTH in 39 (26.2%), shared decision making in 79 (53.0%), and no imaging in 31 (20.8%). 26 children (17.4%) had a radiographic traumatic brain injury (rTBI) while only 6 (4.0%) had ciTBIs. Of those with ciTBIs, PECARN recommended CTH in 4 and shared decision making in 2. No child in whom CTH was not recommended had a ciTBI. 45 (30.2%) children had isolated extracranial injuries requiring transfer and 83 (55.7%) were transferred despite normal CTHs and no associated injuries. 2 (1.3%) children underwent non-emergent surgery for ciTBI.



CONCLUSIONS: Compliance with PECARN was low among referring facilities with nearly 75% of CTHs being potentially avoidable with proper adherence and parental counseling. Deferring imaging until after transfer appears safe as no child underwent emergent intervention upon arrival. Early transfer and improved compliance with PECARN may reduce the number of CTHs performed.



