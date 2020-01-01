Abstract

Heat may cause a stress response in perioperative personnel who wear impervious protective surgical gowns that can trap body heat. Responses to heat may include changes in cognitive function, which may affect performance during operative and other invasive procedures. This integrative literature review sought to identify research articles investigating associations among occupational heat stress, thermal comfort, and cognitive performance. The review found that there is a paucity of research on this topic; however, articles that assessed cognitive performance under heat stress for foundry workers (n = 70), cyclists (n = 10), and untrained participants in simulated settings (n = 32) showed that heat may have negative effects on cognition by affecting memory, reaction time, and complex motor skills. Whether heat affects the cognitive performance of perioperative personnel is an important topic for future research.



© AORN, Inc, 2020.

Language: en