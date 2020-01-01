|
Citation
Hess JA, Kincl L, Weeks DL, Vaughan A, Anton D. Appl. Ergon. 2020; 86: e103083.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Therapy, Eastern Washington University, Spokane, WA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32342883
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Masons have a high rate of musculoskeletal disorders among construction workers and greater than all other industries. Viable solutions to musculoskeletal hazards have been identified by industry stakeholders, yet masons receive minimal ergonomics training. Apprentices, as the next generation of masons, need training and strategies to identify and speak up about ergonomic and safety issues on job sites. To fill this gap, our team developed the Safety Voice for Ergonomics (SAVE) training program.
Keywords
|
Construction; Health & safety; Safety communication; Soft tissue injuries