Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Youth workers (YWs) can engage young people following hospital attendances with violence-related injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of YWs in an urban district hospital and to explore the views of the young people engaged.



METHODS: Everyone referred to the hospital YWs during the 31-month study period was included and demographic data were collected. Those who engaged completed emotional disturbance, risk of criminality and feedback questionnaires.



RESULTS: There were 496 young people referred during the study period with a mean age of 14. 9 years (range 7-26). Of these, 85 (17%) engaged with YWs and 15/85 (18%) completed the programme. Most (14/15, 93%) showed reduced or no change in their criminality and emotional disturbance scores. Young people liked having credible, accessible mentors and learning effective coping strategies.



DISCUSSION: YWs based in a district hospital's emergency department can work effectively with vulnerable young people, and this is well received by young people.



Language: en