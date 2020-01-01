SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jacob H, Travers C, Hann G. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Emergency Department, North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2020-318917

PMID

32341012

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Youth workers (YWs) can engage young people following hospital attendances with violence-related injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of YWs in an urban district hospital and to explore the views of the young people engaged.

METHODS: Everyone referred to the hospital YWs during the 31-month study period was included and demographic data were collected. Those who engaged completed emotional disturbance, risk of criminality and feedback questionnaires.

RESULTS: There were 496 young people referred during the study period with a mean age of 14. 9 years (range 7-26). Of these, 85 (17%) engaged with YWs and 15/85 (18%) completed the programme. Most (14/15, 93%) showed reduced or no change in their criminality and emotional disturbance scores. Young people liked having credible, accessible mentors and learning effective coping strategies.

DISCUSSION: YWs based in a district hospital's emergency department can work effectively with vulnerable young people, and this is well received by young people.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

accident & emergency; adolescent health; general paediatrics

