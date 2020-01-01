SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chalmers S, Anderson G, Jay O. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000774.

Affiliation

Charles Perkins Centre, The University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjsem-2020-000774

PMID

32342948

PMCID

PMC7173987

Abstract

We detail key considerations for the development of extreme heat policies in sport and exercise. Policies should account for the four environmental parameters (ambient temperature, humidity, air velocity, and mean radiant temperature) and two personal (activity and clothing) parameters that determine the prevailing thermoregulatory strain during exercise in the heat. Considerations for how to measure environmental stress and convey the level of risk are discussed. Finally, we highlight the need to include feasible cooling strategies that are relevant for the prevailing environmental conditions.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. Re-use permitted under CC BY-NC. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

exercise; heat; sport; thermoregulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print