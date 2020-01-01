Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concussions among adult bicyclists are common, but little is known about the long-term effects of the consequences of these concussions such as postconcussion syndrome (PCS) including its occurrence, clinical features and recovery potential. Indeed, our study is the first to examine PCS due to bicycling in any age group.



OBJECTIVES: We examined patient demographics, concussion mechanisms and persistent symptoms as factors leading to PCS in adults and the potential for recovery.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of 28 patients age 18 or older who sustained a concussion while bicycling and were referred to the Canadian Concussion Centre for management of PCS.



RESULTS: Eighteen patients (64.3%) fell from their bicycles due to loss of control, attempts to avoid a crash or collision with an object. Eight patients (28.6%) were struck by a motor vehicle, and two patients (7.1%) were injured by collision with another bicycle. The mean duration of PCS was 23.7 months and at the time of the last follow-up, 23 (82.1%) patients had failed to recover completely. Patients with one or more previous concussions had a significantly longer duration of PCS (p=0.042). Bicycling concussions resulted in a greater mean duration of PCS (23.7 months) than a comparison group of patients with PCS due to collision sports (16.1 months) (p=0.07).



CONCLUSION: Adults who sustain bicycling-related concussions and develop PCS often have long-lasting symptoms; greater attention should be given to prevention strategies such as improved bicycling infrastructure and safer bicycling practices to reduce concussions in adult bicyclists.



