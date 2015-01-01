SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rigon A, Reber J, Patel NN, Duff MC. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1753810

PMID

32343615

Abstract

Primary Objective: The current study examined how creative divergent thinking (i.e., the ability to produce varied and original solutions to a problem) is impacted by moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).Research Design: Descriptive, observational.Methods and Procedures: We administered two tasks of divergent thinking, the Abbreviated Torrance Test for Adults (ATTA) and the Alternative Uses Test (AUT), as well as a battery of neuropsychological tests and psychosocial variables (assessing memory and learning, processing speed, set shifting and psychological distress), to 29 individuals with TBI and 20 demographically-matched healthy comparison participants.Main Outcomes and Results: Individuals with TBI performed similarly to healthy individuals on both tests of creative thinking, although they were impaired on the neuropsychological tasks. Moreover, there was no significant correlation between performance on the ATTA and performance on neuropsychological tests, but within the TBI group AUT performance and memory were significantly and positively associated.Conclusions: Our findings reveal that divergent thinking, as measured by the ATTA and AUT, might be spared following moderate-to-severe TBI. These findings further our understanding of the higher-level cognitive sequelae of TBI and suggest that divergent thinking might be leveraged during treatment planning.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; convergent thinking; creativity; divergent thinking; problem solving

