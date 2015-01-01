Abstract

Ice hockey helmet standards have primarily been developed to reduce risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI). While severe TBI has become a rare event in ice hockey, concussion, a type of mild TBI, remains a common head injury. Concussions, in ice hockey result from a number of head impact events including, collisions, stick impacts, puck impacts, falls into the boards, impacts to the glass, and falls to the ice. Helmet testing methods need to represent the impact events creating concussions in ice hockey. The purpose of this research was to develop a helmet test protocol and performance metric for concussive impacts in ice hockey. A protocol using concussion impact parameters from published literature was created that used monorail and linear impactors to impact a helmeted Hybrid III headform. The linear and rotational acceleration time curves were then used to calculate brain tissue strain using the University College Brain Trauma Model. The proposed test protocols created kinematic responses that were representative of levels associated with concussion in ice hockey. Rotational velocity and rotational acceleration were both identified as useful performance metrics representing levels of risk for concussion.

