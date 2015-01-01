|
Citation
|
Niele N, van Houten M, Tromp E, van Goudoever JB, Plötz FB. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Paediatrics, Amsterdam UMC, Emma Children's Hospital,, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. fbplotz@tergooi.nl.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32342189
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study was to determine the potential impact of the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) rules on the CT rate in a large paediatric minor traumatic head injury (MTHI) cohort and compare this with current national Dutch guidelines. This was a planned sub-study of a prospective multicentre observational study that enrolled 1006 children younger than 18 years with MTHI. We calculated the number of recommended CT scans and described trauma-related CT scan abnormalities. The PECARN rules recommended a significantly lower percentage of CT scans in all age categories, namely 101/357 (28.3%) versus 164/357 (45.9%) (p < 0.001) in patients under 2 years of age and 148/623 (23.8%) versus 394/623 (63.2%) (p < 0,001) versus in patients 2 years and older.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Computed tomography scan; Guidelines; Paediatric minor traumatic head injuries; Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network