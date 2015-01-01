Abstract

Background: Depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation substantially reduce industrial workers' productivity and performance. This study was performed to examine the prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation and identify associated factors among industrial workers in different provinces of Vietnam. Materials and Methods: We performed a cross-sectional study in industrial zones of four provinces of Vietnam. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) was employed to screen depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to determine factors related to depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation. Results: Of 1200 industrial workers, 30.5% and 33.6% industrial workers had positive depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in the last two weeks, respectively. There were 38.3% ever using mental health services in the last 12 months. High school education (OR = 0.64, 95% CI = 0.44-0.95); living in dormitory (OR = 3.07, 95% CI = 1.51-6.24), living with siblings (OR = 2.98; 95% CI = 1.32-6.75), having two children or more (OR = 1.45, 95% CI = 1.03-2.03), high years of experience (OR = 0.94; 95% CI = 0.89-0.98), suffering from burnout, alcohol use disorder (OR = 2.38; 95% CI = 1.72-3.28), and smoking status (OR = 0.38, 95% CI = 0.23-0.61) were associated with positive depressive symptoms. Living with children, working in mechanical/metallurgy/electronics factories, completely exhausted and often thinking of quitting, and alcohol use disorder were positively related to suicidal ideation. Conclusions: This study found a high prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation among industrial workers in Vietnam. Regular screening and detecting high-risk groups, along with interventions to reduce health risk behaviors, burnout and on-site medical service quality improvement, are recommended to alleviate the burden of depression in industrial workers.

Language: en