Abstract

The aim of this paper is to identify the causes of construction injuries (CIs), to summarize them into categories, to provide input in a concise form for reference and recommend possible solutions. A total of 967 peer-reviewed papers were retrieved and after identification, 42 papers were finally identified and analyzed in detail. The causes of CIs were categorized into four major factors; management commitment factors, behavioral factors, psychological factors, and demographic factors, then each reviewed separately.The main finding of the study is that management commitment and behavioral factors are the main sources of CIs. The finding regarding experience and age is the contribution of this paper. Thus, further joint research needs to be conducted using mixed methods to provide a better and in-depth understanding of the association between the empirical findings and accident causation theories to design effective safety policies. Further, the public body responsible for safety implementation should design mass media awareness advertisement to increase the general public's awareness.

