Abstract

The global climate crisis has arrived and is impacting pediatric mental health in the form of children facing more frequent and severe weather-related trauma, experiencing climate-related deprivation and displacement, and experiencing anxiety and grief related to inevitable losses to come. Child and adolescent psychiatrists must respond: we are care providers to individuals and families in distress; we are contributors to the crisis through our own emissions; and we are potential mediators of the crisis, somewhat uniquely, as we work to instill agency and hope.



