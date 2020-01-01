|
Citation
Pinsky E, Guerrero APS, Livingston R. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 59(5): 580-582.
Affiliation
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32340687
Abstract
The global climate crisis has arrived and is impacting pediatric mental health in the form of children facing more frequent and severe weather-related trauma, experiencing climate-related deprivation and displacement, and experiencing anxiety and grief related to inevitable losses to come. Child and adolescent psychiatrists must respond: we are care providers to individuals and families in distress; we are contributors to the crisis through our own emissions; and we are potential mediators of the crisis, somewhat uniquely, as we work to instill agency and hope.
