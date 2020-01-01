SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pinsky E, Guerrero APS, Livingston R. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 59(5): 580-582.

Affiliation

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2020.01.016

PMID

32340687

Abstract

The global climate crisis has arrived and is impacting pediatric mental health in the form of children facing more frequent and severe weather-related trauma, experiencing climate-related deprivation and displacement, and experiencing anxiety and grief related to inevitable losses to come. Child and adolescent psychiatrists must respond: we are care providers to individuals and families in distress; we are contributors to the crisis through our own emissions; and we are potential mediators of the crisis, somewhat uniquely, as we work to instill agency and hope.

Copyright © 2020 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print