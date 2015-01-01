|
Citation
|
Fiorentin TR, Logan BK. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 71: 101942.
|
Affiliation
|
The Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, USA; NMS Labs, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32342900
|
Abstract
|
The authors regretfully disclose an error in transposition of blood and urine GHB concentrations in a figure, and in the discussion of those results. Fig. 4 shows the distribution of GHB concentrations (mg/L) in 59 DFSA cases and the vertical axis in this figure should be the opposite. Four cases are above the limit of 10 mg/L for urine and 3 cases are above the limit of 5 mg/L for blood. The corrected figure is freely available by following the DOI.
Language: en