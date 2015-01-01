Abstract

Fall-related head injury deaths in the United States increased by 17% from 2008 to 2017, according to a CDC report.



Using the National Vital Statistics System, the authors analyzed death certificate data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The analysis showed that the national rate of traumatic brain injury deaths due to falls increased from 3.86 to 4.52 per 100 000 population between 2008 and 2017. Significant increases were reported in 29 states. South Dakota had the highest rate at 9.09 per 100 000, while Alabama had the lowest at 2.25 per 100 000.



The greatest increases occurred among people in rural areas and those aged 75 years or older. Previous evidence had suggested a higher rate of traumatic brain injury deaths in rural areas, which may have fewer high-level trauma centers and rehabilitation services than urban areas, the CDC report’s authors wrote.



The highest rate of fall-related traumatic brain injury deaths was among people aged 75 years or older. The rate was higher among men than women, perhaps because of more dangerous circumstances involved in men’s falls, the authors wrote. For example, a higher proportion of men than women fell from ladders.



Clinicians can screen older adults and use materials from the CDC’s Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, & Injuries initiative to educate patients about preventing falls, the authors suggested. They also advised that clinicians might prescribe exercises such as tai chi that incorporate balance, strength, and gait movements.



“Health care providers can educate patients about falls and [traumatic brain injuries], assess fall risk, and encourage participation in evidence-based fall prevention programs,” the authors wrote, adding that annual wellness visits might be a good time to review fall risk factors.





