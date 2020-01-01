|
Hwang DY, Knies AK, Mampre D, Kolenikov S, Schalk M, Hammer H, White DB, Holloway RG, Sheth KN, Fraenkel L. Neurology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
From the Yale School of Medicine (DYH, AKK, KNS), Division of Neurocritical Care and Emergency Neurology, Department of Neurology, New Haven, CT; Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (DM), Baltimore, MD; Abt Associates (SK), Columbia, MO; Abt Associates (MS), Chicago, IL; Booz Allen Hamilton (HH), Social Science Group, Washington, DC; Department of Critical Care Medicine (DBW), University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA; Department of Neurology (RGH), University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY; and Yale School of Medicine (LF), Department of Internal Medicine, New Haven, CT.
PMID
32341190
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether groups of surrogates for patients with severe acute brain injury (SABI) with poor prognosis can be identified based on their prioritization of goals-of-care (GOC) decisional concerns, an online survey of 1,588 adults recruited via a probability-based panel representative of the US population was conducted.
