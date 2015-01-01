Abstract

Pregnancy is a time of physical and emotional vulnerability, which can potentially lead to or exacerbate depression. Sadly, suicide is a leading cause of death in both high- and low-income countries. Although psychological therapies are effective and may be sufficient treatment for depression in pregnancy, for some women, antidepressant treatment may be required. Research also suggests that when women abruptly cease antidepressants in pregnancy, suicidal ideation may increase.



Clinicians rely on research to accurately help patients weigh the risks and benefits of treatment options for depression that may save lives. For many women, the potential longer-term impacts on child outcomes are key deciding factors in whether to initiate or continue a specific type of antidepressant treatment ...

