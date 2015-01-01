|
Citation
Galbally M, Snellen M. Pediatrics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Mercy Hospital for Women, Heidelberg, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
32341181
Abstract
Pregnancy is a time of physical and emotional vulnerability, which can potentially lead to or exacerbate depression. Sadly, suicide is a leading cause of death in both high- and low-income countries. Although psychological therapies are effective and may be sufficient treatment for depression in pregnancy, for some women, antidepressant treatment may be required. Research also suggests that when women abruptly cease antidepressants in pregnancy, suicidal ideation may increase.
